Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $837.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.27 million and the lowest is $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $69.46. 15,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

