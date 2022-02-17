Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $375.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 513.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $120.81. 345,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.65.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

