Zacks: Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

