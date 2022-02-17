Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 959,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,706. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

