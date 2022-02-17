Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 837,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

