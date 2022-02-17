Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 686,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

