Zacks: Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.