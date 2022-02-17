Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GALT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 58,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

