Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $562.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.60. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

