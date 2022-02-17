Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

PINE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 32,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,276. The stock has a market cap of $221.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

