Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.