Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

