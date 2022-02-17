Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $966.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $930.70 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $684.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of MTN traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $263.23 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

