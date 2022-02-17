Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.75% of Zedge worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zedge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zedge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of ZDGE opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.