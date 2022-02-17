Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00279744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

