Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 5,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 162,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

