Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 5,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 162,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
