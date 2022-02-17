ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 1,995,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,004. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.