ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

