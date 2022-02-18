-$0.01 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Several brokerages have commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

