$0.09 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of III traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
