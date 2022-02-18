-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.