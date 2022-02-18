-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.