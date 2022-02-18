-$0.69 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.18). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

WIX stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.63. 51,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.44. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

