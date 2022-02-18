$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.50. 16,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

