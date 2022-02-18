$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 25,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,456. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.