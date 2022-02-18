$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.63. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after buying an additional 189,439 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,560,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.