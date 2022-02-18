$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

THG remained flat at $$138.99 during trading on Tuesday. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,226. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $112.96 and a 52-week high of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

