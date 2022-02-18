$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.85. 23,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average of $262.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52-week low of $216.54 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,408.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

