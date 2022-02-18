$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $158,533,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $182.66 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

