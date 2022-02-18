$1.47 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Enova International reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Enova International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

