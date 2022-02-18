$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,932. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.