15,806 Shares in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.