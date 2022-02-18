1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $12,133.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002814 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00093399 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

