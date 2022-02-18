$2.13 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.74. 1,003,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,380. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.