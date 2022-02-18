$2.13 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.74. 1,003,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,380. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.