$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

ES traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $82.82. 2,208,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

