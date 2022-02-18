$213.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $213.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the lowest is $212.40 million. Macerich posted sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $875.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $876.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $898.05 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $901.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.