29,501 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

