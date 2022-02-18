$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

