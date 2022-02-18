$37.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $37.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.19 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $132.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.62 billion to $157.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 886,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

