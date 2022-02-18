$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $16.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. 13,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.