$42.54 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $42.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.94 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.99 billion to $149.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.01 billion to $183.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

