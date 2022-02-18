$450.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to post sales of $450.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NU.

Get NU alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 1,796,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. NU has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $795,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $416,567,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.