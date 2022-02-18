4,698 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Tesla makes up 1.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $29.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $846.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,794,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $983.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.