$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $21.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,134 shares of company stock worth $62,036,741. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,445,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,321,039. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

