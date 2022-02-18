624,752 Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 624,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

