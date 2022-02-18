$7.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $7.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the highest is $8.18. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.57 and its 200 day moving average is $620.16. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,415,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.