$7.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $7.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the highest is $8.18. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.57 and its 200 day moving average is $620.16. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,415,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

