$759.91 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $759.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $703.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

