83,817 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 423.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 344,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.53. 86,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,360. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,078 shares of company stock worth $124,697,309. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

