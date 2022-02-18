8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $41,040.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 948 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $15,025.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $10,390.35.

NYSE EGHT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

