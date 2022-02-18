9,306 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.