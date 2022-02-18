A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in A10 Networks by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in A10 Networks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

